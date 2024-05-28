1. Roman Britain - The Work of Giants Crumbled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A vast ruined bath house, ta fire-damaged poem and a world teetering on the brink of collapse.
In this episode, we look at the collapse of Roman Britain. Find out how a great civilization grew up almost overnight on the island of Britannia, how it endured the test of centuries against barbarian invasions and foolish rulers, and what happened after its final dramatic collapse.