The Grip of Pornography on Christians - Nick Liberto - Freedom Alive® Ep139

Pornography use among Christians, including pastors, has now surpassed the national average for Americans. In fact, according to recently published research from the Barna Group and Pure Desire Ministries, 75 percent of Christian men and 40 percent of Christian women view pornography on some level. And that’s a significant increase over the last eight years. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Executive Director of Proven Ministries Nick Liberto shares his story as well as how this ministry is offering hope to others.

