TRUTH BOMBS - Prepare To Be Offended - The Kevin J. Johnston Show!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After a near-death experience, Canada's Number One Pdocaster, Kevin J. Johnston, has decided that he is no longer going to hold back the truth - MANY people will hate this episode, but alas, no matter, IT MUST BE DONE!
The Kevin J. Johnston Show is EVERY TUESDAY at 9PM Eastern Time on
www.FreedomReport.ca