Scott Ritter: ‘Russia wants victory’ and nothing can stop it - Clip from Sputnik, earlier today

Russia has the upper hand in the Ukrainian conflict “and there's nothing that is foreseeable that can change this outcome,” former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said, commenting on the latest remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Taking stock of the situation, Ritter notes:

◻ Russian troops “continue to dominate along the entire line of contact”

◻ The EU and NATO 's promise “to give Ukraine additional weaponry is almost an empty promise” because these armaments won’t make a difference on the battlefield

◻ Air defenses supplied by the West fail to deter Russian strikes against targets in Ukraine

◻ The West tried using Ukraine as a weapon against Russia, effectively forcing this conflict upon Russia. And now, “Russia wants victory"