Tel Aviv Will Be Burned': Hamas' Chilling Threat To Israel; Qassam Unveils M90 Rockets

Hamas militants have issued a chilling threat, warning they will burn Tel Aviv with rockets and pledged to fight for the liberation of Jerusalem, according to a new video released from Al Qassam Brigades. The group unveiled M90 rockets and shared an undated video of them positioned towards Tel Aviv, hours after bombing Israeli city from Gaza strip.
