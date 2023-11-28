Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 28, 2023 - The Chinese humanoid robot factories go online in 2025, churning out workers to replace HALF the human labor force

- Chinese ministry document reveals detailed plan for humanoid robot factories going online

- Mass production of humanoid robots begins in 2025

- By 2027, full supply chain infrastructure is optimized in China to scale production

- Humanoid #robots will be outfitted with AI brains, updatable via software

- Today's LLMs (Large Language Models) will be mimicked into LBM (Large Behavior Models) to physically model human behavior in 3D space

- China's humanoid robots will also be designed to optimize kinetic force, speed, agility and flexibility ("Ninja robots")

- The robot rollout will see them placed in law enforcement, military, health care, education, home care, retail, fast food, warehouse, industrial

- Eventually, the robots will be turned against humanity to carry out exterminations of human populations

- White collar workers will soon be replaced by Microsoft's AutoGen #AI workflow system

- About 50% of desk workers are already obsolete, once AutoGen and AI are implemented across corporations

- New Microsoft AI chipset introduced, SkyNet is right around the corner

- Currently, AI systems and chatbots cannot REASON, but that leap isn't far away

- Global #depopulation is being accelerated to match the acceleration of AI progress and robot innovation

- Why We the People must control AI, and not allow AI systems to control us





