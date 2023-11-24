US Sports CoachLab: Kyle Flood, University of Texas - Inside Zone Play with Variations and RPO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coach Kyle Flood of the University of Texas, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, breaks down how you can perfect your teams inside zone play. In this educational course, he uses game and practice footage to show you how to coach inside zone combinations as well as the man reach technique. Coach Flood also shows defenders in different shades and positions, explaining to you how to block them.
Learn more and book this course @
https://bit.ly/CoachLabOLine
Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net