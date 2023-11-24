US Sports CoachLab: Kyle Flood, University of Texas - Inside Zone Play with Variations and RPO

Coach Kyle Flood of the University of Texas, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, breaks down how you can perfect your teams inside zone play. In this educational course, he uses game and practice footage to show you how to coach inside zone combinations as well as the man reach technique. Coach Flood also shows defenders in different shades and positions, explaining to you how to block them.

