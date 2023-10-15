BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ring of Fire Eclipse - On Scene at 4 Corners - Full Annularity - Leak Project, 10/14/2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
88 views • 10/15/2023

I'm sharing this video from 'Leak Project', on YouTube and with his description.

Be the change you want to see!   I agree... Cynthia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfps_4UNFsk&ab_channel=LeakProject

Check Us Out on Leak Project, Live, Uncensored, Free, The Cutting Edge in News & Views You Won't

Find Anywhere Else! http://www.leakproject.com/ Live Shows Daily with Q&A http://www.leakproject.com/live-stream


*Opinions of the Guests do not necessarily reflect that of Leak Project or its hosts Subscribe to the New Project, Mythos & Icons of Antiquity,    / @pandorasboxopen  

Decoding Ancient Mythologies, Prophecies & Scriptures at Pandora's Box "Lets Open It" The Tarot of Ra contains 80 of the most powerful energetic art inspired by the Gods around the world. https://tarotofra.com

Order Your Copy Today of Reset Zero. https://resetzeroverse.com Immerse Yourself in the ResetZeroVerse. Reset Zero is a graphic novel now available. The Leading Edge of Conspiracy Fringe, Entertainment, Over 250 Pages of Amazing Artwork from Shally Brady.

A story about Spacetime Jumpers in love, robot revolution, abuse and oppression, time-slips, back to the Ancients, Space Travelers and their secret ops around the world including Antarctica and the inner earth. Uncover the secrets of the past and the keys to the future with Reset Zero!

Supreme Nutrition, Premium Quality, The Right Formulas & Awesome Customer Service, Give Them A Call & Or Check Out Their SIte & Testimonials $5 Discount Code, Stack The Discounts! https://boomerboost.com/discount/REX The Gladiator Barley, Boomer Boost Combo is Awesome!! I Take It Almost Daily!! *This is a paid sponsorship by Boomer Boost

Ultimate EMF Radiation Protection, Blocks potentially harmful EMF radiation. Hand made, special electromagnetic radiation blocking fabrics, limited, functional and they look Awesome. Click Here Now, http://www.tinfoilcap.co *This is a paid sponsorship by Tinfoil Cap Co

We Also Have Exclusive Content on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=8905035 Become a Patreon & Your Support Greatly Helps Leak Project!

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/theleakproject/

Twitter https://twitter.com/leakproject?lang=en

Be the change you want to see!




