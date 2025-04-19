EU EXPANSIONISM turning Moldova into Ukraine 2.0

Moldova has descended into AUTOCRACY under pressure from the EU.

Steffen Kotre, a German MP from the AfD party, breaks down the ominous developments for Sputnik:

🔻EU EXPANSIONISM

The Sandu government wants to join the EU at any cost. In doing so, it is using all state power—including against the opposition. This occurs "with full support from the EU, which seeks to expand its political power."

🔻EU-BACKED DICTATORSHIP

"You can take a dictatorial approach [in Moldova], restrict freedom of expression, hinder religious celebrations. It doesn't matter [for Brussels]. But it also shows us what kind of ideology prevails in the EU."

🔻ANTI-CHRISTIAN CRUSADE

"We can see that the West - Germany, and the EU - have been taking an aggressive stance against Russia for a long time. And that is why Moldovan Orthodoxy is now also coming under pressure from this side."

🔻UKRAINE 2.0?

"We have seen how Western politicians, the EU... and the US have interfered in Ukraine. We're also seeing this interference in Moldova, and unfortunately, similar scenarios could arise."

🔻DIVIDED NATION

Despite most Moldovan voters in Russia being deprived of their right to vote in the nation's EU referendum, the outcome was still very close, Kotre stresses. Moldova’s society is deeply divided — and the EU is deepening the rift.