The death cult exposed. No more "conspiracy theory". It is true.

Romanian Senator Diana Lovanovici confirms depopulation agenda to Parliament
Romanian Senator Diana Lovanovici speaking in the Parliament
PLEASE LISTEN (or read in english), SHE REVEALS MANY INTERESTING FACTS…
Romanian Senator Diana Lovanovici speaking in the Parliament on the uses of HAARP technology in Turkey. more at: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/