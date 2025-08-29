SHOCKING: PLAN TO DEPOPULATE HUMANITY! - Whistle-blowers & Studies Expose Agenda!

Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the claims by whistle-blowers and researchers that there is an agenda to depopulate humanity in favor of a massive AI based infrastructure, replacing humanity with empathy free machines and a hive mind.





Of course we've all heard of Agenda 2030 and previously Agenda 21 which was the call by the United Nations to depopulate humanity, but now we are seeing an almost rushed approach to destroy the world's population utilizing pharmaceuticals, pesticides, processed foods and heavy metals.





Not to mention the birth rate collapsing and a massive epidemic of miscarriages.





The new intranasal flu shot which we've reported on previously is being called the next big bioweapon as it is ready for home delivery this year into the next. Whistle-blowers and researchers are calling it a way to induce fatal shedding. In fact, the package insert warns this.





Whether shedding is real or not, the risks of a spray vaccine in itself risks poisoning those who never consented to injections as well as the control of the rate of injection fluctuates wildly.





Meanwhile a new study shows a massive increase in all cause illness after Covid injections. Similarly, a new Japanese study claims the more doses you get, the sooner you are likely to die. This is something we've already covered from countless other studies in the past including the more recent landmark study of 85 million people before and after the covid mRNA injections. The rate of heart death and cancer among the injected is astronomical.





Speaking of cancer, it is skyrocketing in places like Missouri as thousands of kilos of pesticides are sprayed over Missouri's cropland each year leading to severe health risks. Statistics are showing booming numbers and clear correlations.





The combined studies, statistics and warnings by whistle-blowers create a stark image of where we are heading and with the claims of AI taking over to replace humanity, well we just have to glance at recent government directorates and the massive shift we are witnessing in the private sector into artificial intelligence.





Are people ready for the technocratic system to come? Are they taking care of their health? Are they stocked up on food to avoid poisonous food rations? Are you?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





