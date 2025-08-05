Clay Clark July 30 share connect our network

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Clay Clark: What are you working on? Tell us what's on your heart.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: More importantly, share our X account. Share it. Come to our Book Clubs on Wednesday night at four o'clock (PST). Come to Stop the Shots. Go to the people that we are amplifying, and therefore amplify our voice and not Elon Musk's voice. If we can follow each other, important, but Share, share, share, share. When that Book Club comes on, you can listen to the homework. Tonight, we're finishing up Sherri Tenpenny's book Zero Accountability In a Failed System, and that's fun. And so we're having conversations, and we're educating each other. We do that tonight with Stop the Shots Jeremiah Hosea, CC from hospital homicide, we did Stop the Shots on Monday, so follow us. But more importantly, share, share, share, get our network connected.

07/30/2025 - Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v6wzdoe-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-did-elon-musk-say-upload-your-memories...a.html

X/Twitter account: https://x.com/DrJudyAMikovits

StopTheShots on X: https://x.com/i/communities/1871006245898920145

Sherri Tenpenny's book Zero Accountability In a Failed System: https://www.audible.com/pd/Zero-Accountability-in-a-Failed-System-Audiobook/B0FFZSN187