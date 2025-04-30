BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Healthy Gut Importance and the Power of Probiotics with Dr. Donald Ellsworth
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
26 views • 4 months ago

Did you know that gut health plays a major role in your overall wellness, from your mood and immunity to joint and heart health?

In this episode, Dr. Ellsworth discusses how chronic inflammation, processed foods, artificial sweeteners, and harmful additives are contributing to gut dysfunction and leaky gut syndrome. He explores the powerful impact of the microbiome and how probiotic therapies, like Lactobacillus Reuteri (L.Reuteri) yogurt, can help restore balance and reverse damage.

You’ll also learn how to support key bacteria naturally through lifestyle, diet, and supplementation, while avoiding common gut-damaging substances. Discover how to heal your gut lining, reduce toxic inflammation, and improve everything from sleep and stress to muscle strength and skin health!

Watch now and subscribe at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthprobioticsgut healthinflammationdr steven hotzewellness revolution
