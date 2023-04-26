Revival & the Coming Tribulation (Skyfall 2019 Sunday Service)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 6th, 2019
This church service was held directly after the Skyfall 2019 conference. *There are a few technical issues
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on revival and the approaching tribulation. Revivals go as deep as people's repentance, so we must be truly seeking out God's righteousness and pray earnestly for revival in our lives and in our nation. Will you stand strong in the coming tribulation?