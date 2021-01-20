BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Derek Johnson - Trump's Jan 20, 2021 Military Inauguration and Australia May Already Be The 51st State
TEOTWAWKI Life
05/28/2023

Derek Johnson's information needs to be studied and investigated to learn about America's Laws and Orders from the .gov and .mil websites.  Not only was Trump Inaugurated on Jan 20, 2021, with full military honors, but Biden also received a military funeral. He shows you the public videos and decodes them from a military perspective. To further shock you, Pres. Trump, in a loophole, may have purchased Australia to be a part of America such as the 51st State.

Derek Johnson's Social Media Links:

Rumble: RattleTrap1776 : https://rumble.com/user/RattleTrap1776Laws and Orders: thedocuments.info
1776 Nation Merch: www.the177nation.com
1776 Nation Facebook: www.facebook.com/the1776nation
Derek Johnson Country Music: www.derekjohnsoncountry.com
Derek Johnson Country FB: www.facebook.com/derekjohnsoncountry
Telegram: www.t.me/rattletrap1776
TruthSocial: @derekjohnson
Twitter: @rattletrap1776
Instagram: @derekjohnsoncountry
TikTok: @derekjohnsoncountry
Venmo: @derekjohnsoncountry
CashApp: @derekjohnsoncountry


Keywords
newsaustraliaderek-johnson trumpbidens-funeraltrumps-inauguration-2021
