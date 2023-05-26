The War On Farmers & Food

Farmers and ranchers in the United States and across the world are under assault. Globalists are targeting their efficient practices, their land, and their way of life. But this war goes beyond ag producers — it is a war on food, and thereby a war on you. In this episode of The New American TV, we expose the globalists' assault on food and talk to John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn about what we need to do to win.

In the second half of the show, The New American magazine senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko interviews attorney Tom Renz, who discusses mRNA in the food supply.