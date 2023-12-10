Soybert Bohm doesn't care about the lives destroyed by his policy reform

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bryn Spelcher stabbed her date over 100 times with 3 knives from the kitchen, killing him, and repeatedly stabbed herself in the neck with an 8 inch serrated edge knife as officers shouted commands and repeatedly tased her with no effect, until 9 hits from a baton got her to stop. This cannabis-induced psychosis homicide was caused by marijuana with only 4% thc concentration. No other drugs were present at the scene, nor in tested evidence and urine/blood of the victim and assailant.https://www.vcstar.com/story/news/crime/2023/11/10/trial-begins-woman-who-killed-during-cannabis-induced-psychosis/71412366007/