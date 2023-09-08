Commie Frauds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Libs: Morons or Demons?
* Can the [Bidan] regime’s actions be explained away as error, failure or incompetence?
* Are their actions better explained as malevolent, successful plots?
* Were they installed to expedite Operation Take Down America?
* The war is real.
* The enemy is demonic — and evil has a signature.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 8 September 2023
https://rumble.com/v3fytgc-i-cant-believe-it-theyre-doing-it-again-ep.-2084-09082023.html