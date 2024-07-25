BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Democrat Party is scrambling to rewrite history with the coronation of Queen Kamala, but first, two major address yesterday need to be addressed.
19 views • 9 months ago

This is TruNews for July 25, 2024. I’m Doc Burkhart, sitting in for TruNews founder and host Rick Wiles. On today’s Godcast, we will be looking out how the Democrat Party is scrambling to rewrite history with the coronation of Queen Kamala, but first, two major address yesterday need to be addressed. Bibi the Baby Butcher Netanyahu ginned up a war rally before a joint session of Congress yesterday, and we’ll share highlights from that speech. But first, Lame Duck in Chief Joe Biden addressed the nation yesterday evening, in what was supposed to be rationale for his decision to drop out of the race for President. In the speech, President Biden made it clear that he is not resigning, though he did not specify the reason for his withdrawal. He did not mention Donald Trump at all. His appearance was notable, with a swollen face and slurred speech, reminiscent of someone who has suffered a stroke. He seemed particularly angry when he spoke about Kamala Harris. Despite not addressing his health, he asserted that his record warrants another term. Here’s a brief clip of President Biden:


trumptrunews2024operation coveruppoliticians and media wont say what the rest of us know about assassinationfbi congenital liars
