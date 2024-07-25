This is TruNews for July 25, 2024. I’m Doc Burkhart, sitting in for TruNews founder and host Rick Wiles. On today’s Godcast, we will be looking out how the Democrat Party is scrambling to rewrite history with the coronation of Queen Kamala, but first, two major address yesterday need to be addressed. Bibi the Baby Butcher Netanyahu ginned up a war rally before a joint session of Congress yesterday, and we’ll share highlights from that speech. But first, Lame Duck in Chief Joe Biden addressed the nation yesterday evening, in what was supposed to be rationale for his decision to drop out of the race for President. In the speech, President Biden made it clear that he is not resigning, though he did not specify the reason for his withdrawal. He did not mention Donald Trump at all. His appearance was notable, with a swollen face and slurred speech, reminiscent of someone who has suffered a stroke. He seemed particularly angry when he spoke about Kamala Harris. Despite not addressing his health, he asserted that his record warrants another term. Here’s a brief clip of President Biden:





Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/25/2024





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today! https://www.TruNewsGold.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf