"THE TIME TO COME: AMERICA" - PRESIDENT 44 WILL RETURN
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1889 followers
411 views • 08/05/2023

#AMERICA #BEAST #PROPHECY

WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM [End Times Prophecy website)


Today's word: Barack Obama came on the political scene on a wave of CHANGE, but over two terms that story turned to intrigue. Look closely at Daniel and Revelation - who is the man of sin, the king of fierce features who understands sinister schemes? He will prevail against the holy people, and the mighty, and craft will prosper during his reign. He is the dictator that will change America like he said, but it won't be the kind we expected. Obama will return as an unchallenged world leader - unscripted, heavy-handed, fulfilling what the Bible says about him. Political shifts will give America a new look as the Beast system reveals itself AROUND THE WORLD. These are the words of the Lord - President 44 will return.


READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/02/the-times-to-come-america-dec-2-2019/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please do not use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


end times prophecy beast system new world order one world government totalitarian seduction spirits demons totalitarians totalitarianism communism socialism communist socialist state-run media state control central centralized power iron fist Nazi rule Naziism loss of influence mind control spying Barack Obama White House neighborhood watch secrets snitch telling hiding fear reportage reports recording taxes local state crown yoke pressure suffering repent martyrs saints blood death Revelation 13 Daniel 8 prophecy decrees truth Jesus says repent


