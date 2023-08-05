"THE TIME TO COME: AMERICA" - PRESIDENT 44 WILL RETURN

#AMERICA #BEAST #PROPHECY

Today's word: Barack Obama came on the political scene on a wave of CHANGE, but over two terms that story turned to intrigue. Look closely at Daniel and Revelation - who is the man of sin, the king of fierce features who understands sinister schemes? He will prevail against the holy people, and the mighty, and craft will prosper during his reign. He is the dictator that will change America like he said, but it won't be the kind we expected. Obama will return as an unchallenged world leader - unscripted, heavy-handed, fulfilling what the Bible says about him. Political shifts will give America a new look as the Beast system reveals itself AROUND THE WORLD. These are the words of the Lord - President 44 will return.





READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/02/the-times-to-come-america-dec-2-2019/





