BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1 Peter 1:13
jamespowell
jamespowell
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 06/02/2023

daily bible verse 2023 #shorts #bible #Verse #for #todaypowerful scriptures to start your day


Bible Verses For The Day | Powerful Scriptures To Start Your Day


http://www.yourchurchpromotions.com



☑️ SUBSCRIBE and click the 🔔 for notifications to catch all the latest videos uploaded to the channel!


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5xC4sFNGH-u-iBftrPSYA?sub_confirmation=1 👈



☑️ You can SUPPORT and PARTNER with my ministry here:


http://paypal.me/jjmediallc 👈



📲 SOCIAL


http://paypal.me/jjmediallc


Video Channels:


We upload to all these channels. Join and Share


https://rumble.com/c/yourchurchpromotions


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jamespowell


https://odysee.com/@yourchurchpromotions:4


http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoj639IpXpNiRbi5GU9biQw


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jamespowell


https://ugetube.com/@jamespowell


https://www.godtube.com/jjmedia




Bible Verses For The Day | Good Morning Bible Scriptures For Your Day


This is simply a video I’ve put together where I would like to encourage anyone with the Word of God.


All I ask you to do is to listen to me read the Word of God.


Please continue to let God's Word take root in your heart.


Speak God's Word daily or listen to this video over and over again and allow the Scriptures concerning this video topic to reach deep into your spirit.


God bless you!


- James with Your Church Promotions

Keywords
scripturebibleverseverseoftheday
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy