My Telescope Work, Lunar Wave, Clips, Tools & How You Can Film Too

Spring is nearly here and I will begin filming again, finally. This show covers my telescopic work, equipment and gives tips on how you can film the sky with whatever you might have. I talk about telescopes for those who want to get one and point out what to avoid. In hour two I cover some of my important clips and talk about what the next big thing might be. This show will offer a lot of information for those who want to jump into the filming game or who just have an interest in the work I have done.
