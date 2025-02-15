February 15, 2025

rt.com





The Hungarian Premier warns of a looming disaster for the continent - which is already drowning in a myriad of issues, as pointed out by the US Vice President. We report from a ruined refugee camp in the West Bank, as the Israeli military carries out sweeping raids across Palestinian territory. Abkhazians head to the polls to choose their new president, following a power struggle that sparked public unrest in the South Caucasus republic.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/