Cinnamon Bark Oil Kills Fire Ants, A Natural Alternative.

Cinnamon Bark Oil kills fire ants!
Sounds like a safer alternative to synthetic chemicals such as Pyriproxyfen, S-methoprene, fipronil, hydrethylnon and indoxacarb to name a few!
