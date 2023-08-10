Exclusive Video Shows MASSIVE CAMP of Illegal Immigrants Waiting to Cross U.S. Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusive Video Shows MASSIVE CAMP of Illegal Immigrants Waiting to Cross U.S. BorderExclusive footage shot by John Rourke of Blue Line Moving in Brownsville, Texas, shows a massive makeshift camp of illegal immigrants waiting to cross the river into the United State's trash-strewn southern border.