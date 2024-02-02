BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Larry Elder & Liz Harrington on State of the Nation - 02 February 2024
10 views • 02/02/2024

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Larry Elder—the Sage from South Central—is a New York Times best-selling author, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and one of the best-known media figures in America today. His flagship daily radio program, “The Larry Elder Show,” was heard every weekday in all 50 states and on more than 300 stations. Larry’s unique style, personal background, and professional experience combine to inspire, inform, and persuade his listeners, readers, and viewers to embrace the timeless American principles of personal responsibility and public accountability. In his words: “The question is not which party has my back, but which party can get government off our backs—so that we might all realize our God-given capabilities.”

GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Liz Harrington is a well-known figure in the field of conservative politics. She is the chief spokesperson of former US President Donald Trump. Also, served as the national spokesperson for Republican National Committee (RNC).

newspoliticstntradio
