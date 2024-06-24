BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING! Whoever Wants to Free Their Country from the Satanic NWO Cabal Had Better Do This ASAP
Liberty TV
Liberty TV
283 views • 10 months ago

VIDEO LIST: Evidential Videos on the Plasma Moon, Flat Earth and Local Sun

https://libertytv2.wordpress.com/how-to-defeat-the-satanic-nwo-cabal

This Is Why the Satanic NWO Cabal Has Been Ordering "Space" Agencies to Fake Moon Landings

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HNoWcDfZnalr/

The Entire World Is Waking up to the Moon Landing Hoax and World Enslavement Agenda of the NWO Cabal

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pu1TmX2CT9MJ/

The Great Debate on the True Nature of the Moon | Harrison Smith vs. Austin Witsit & VoC

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8pveaws1RPqx/

Photoshop Debunks the "Shadow" on the "Solid, Round" Moon! Reform Governments! Reclaim Plasma Moon!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sy38yUA1XLc6/

The Cabal, Globalists & Gatekeepers Are Going All Out to Distract the World from This! Spread Far!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wLMr1tRD5drv/

The Cabal Doesn't Want the Masses to Know the Significant Epoch Transition from Pisces to Aquarius

https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1wwhsaQVddT/

WARNING: A Sudden Rapid Shift of the North Pole Might Happen with Dire Consequences

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4gT1otkYkfab/

BEWARE: The AE/Gleason Map Hides Atlantis, Lemuria, Pangea, North Pole Shift & Macroclimate Change

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1S5f4o2J0IGE/

The Cabal Doesn't Want We the People to Know the Truth about the Sun, Moon, Stars & Planets

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRcdKXQj8GeS/

The Moon Is the Mirror of the Earth In Real Time! The Cabal Is Hiding the Livable Lemurya!?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3SW0RDoXtbP/

The Moon Is the Mirror of the Earth In Real Time! The Cabal Is Hiding the Livable Atlantis!?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6RsDKIn7JnlX/

WORLD MAP BY PLASMA MOON: The Unknown World "Terra Vista" Is "Pangea"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bD9hhWxa0THf/

THE CABAL, US GOVT, DOD, NWO & BALL-EARTH LIE: All Roads Lead to the Jesuits, BN & Rome

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LSR6qjAngbXq/

Who Started To Erase Flat Earth Information? What Is Their Motive?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cWZ1FMfIXFuq/

Who Is at the Top Calling the Shots?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2tMEbbDUnM5T/

The Corp. behind Wars, Genocide, Famines, Drug & Human Trafficking, Lies and NWO

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oufJ7abMiPwG/

All Roads Lead to Rome: Jesuits, Vatican and Black Nobility

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wOoIrO2pdvlb/

Deep Dive into the Deep State of the World

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U5Y6cBE6pfaU/

Klaus Schwab & the "Moon Landing" Presidents of US, Russia, China, India & Japan Are All NWO Puppets

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZGUlQJF2Fge/

2 Gatekeepers Keep the World Distracted from the Mother of All Conspiracies & Real Enemy of Mankind

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nzr96AJwzRTu/

BEWARE! Google, YouTube & Flat Earth Society are Globe Gatekeepers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UMUWoXXxe8ng/

CAUTION: "Blue Dot" Rebels (Flat Earthers, Anti-Vaxxers/WHO/UN, etc.) Might Be Taken to FEMA Camps

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LrIHL5Js3Gzi/

URGENT WARNING FOR THE VAXXED: Rid Your Body of Graphene Oxide or Nanobots with CDS, NAC, ZL, etc.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/v4ngk563VpeE/

Vax Detox - Eliminate Graphene, Aluminum, Spike Proteins, Toxins, And Parasites

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WMD8GbG4nQpU/

"We have NO CHOICE ... We either SUCCEED or we DIE as a species"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ha24LfR95ju9/

Our Govts That We Had So Much Trust In Can No Longer Be Trusted! Reform Govts! Reclaim Flat Earth!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4zTa0QzAVvgM/

