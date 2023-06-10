Is Europe One Race of People? History

What are the origins of the Europeans and do they really belong to a single "race"? Today we'll be looking at the genetic evidence behind the indigenous people of Europe and how they've become the modern nations and phenotypes we see today.







Many of the reasons for the diverse phenotypes, genetics, languages and cultures of the modern European continent will be explored today, even stretching back numerous centuries. Additionally, we'll be going over a brief overview of the European diaspora worldwide and how this has affected the definitions of the European race. Thanks for watching!