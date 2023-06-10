BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Europe One Race of People? History
Christogram33
Christogram33
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 06/10/2023

What are the origins of the Europeans and do they really belong to a single "race"? Today we'll be looking at the genetic evidence behind the indigenous people of Europe and how they've become the modern nations and phenotypes we see today.


Many of the reasons for the diverse phenotypes, genetics, languages and cultures of the modern European continent will be explored today, even stretching back numerous centuries. Additionally, we'll be going over a brief overview of the European diaspora worldwide and how this has affected the definitions of the European race. Thanks for watching!

Keywords
russiawesthistoryeuroperomanscelticseast europe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy