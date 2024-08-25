⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces in Volchansk and Liptsy directions have engaged the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 36th Marine Brigade, the 13th National Guard Brig, and the 117th Territorial Defence Brig in Velikaya Pisarevka (Sumy reg), Prudyanka, Liptsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 130 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, one armoured fighting vehicle, and four D-30 howitzers.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces have captured more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 14th, 44th, 45th mechanised, 3rd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the 112th Territorial Defence Brig near Berestovoye, Kolesnikovka, Novoosinovo, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanka (DPR).

5 counter-attacks of the AFU 66th Mech'd Brig, 1st and 4th national guard brigs, and the 12th AFU Azov Special Operations Brig have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 510 troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, and nine motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 and M198 howitzers, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artillery system, 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and three Anklav-N and Kvertus electronic warfare stations have been eliminated. Four AFU ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 24th, 28th, 30th, 32nd, 54th mech'd, 56th motorised infantry, 46th airmobile, 79th air assault brigs of the AFU, the 37th Marine Brig close to Pereyezdnoye, Zaliznyanskoye, Grigorovka, Raigorodok, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Pleshcheyevka, Kurakhovo, Katerinovka, and Konstantinovka (DPR). One counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 59th Mech'd Infantry Brig has been repelled.

AFU losses up to 630 troops, one U.S.-made Abrams tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, and 17 motor vehics.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, Russian troops have hit one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 and M198 howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, 4 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. Three AFU ammunition depots have been destroyed.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continue to advance into the depths of enemy defences and inflicted losses on 32nd, 110th mech'd, 25th airborne, 71st jaeger brigs of the AFU, 109th, 111th, 129th territorial defence, and 15th natl guard brigs close to Selidovo, Galitsynovka, Vozdvizhenka, Tarasovka, Grodovka, Rozovka, Toretsk, Memrik, and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).

Seven counter-attacks by AFU 100th, 150th, 151st mechanised, 68th jaeger brigades, the 49th Assault Battalion, and the 14th National Guard Brigade have been repelled.

The AFU losses were more than 500 troops, two tanks, nine motor vehicles, one 152-mm Giatsint-B gun, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Mechanised Infantry Brigade, the 105th Brigade, and the 48th Assault Battalion of the Territorial Defence near Ugledar, Vodyanoye, Shakhtyorsk, Prechistovka, Zolotaya Niva (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).



Two counter-attacks by the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade have been repelled.



During the day, the enemy losses were up to 130 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.



▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged the units of 65th mechanised, 141st infantry brigades of the AFU, the 35th Marine Brigade, and the 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), Kherson, Tokarevka, and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses were up to 60 troops, five motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one temporary deployment area of foreign mercenaries as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 147 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 41 unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊In total, 640 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 30,475 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,566 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,425 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,621 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 25,200 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.