On February 23, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine transported S-300 air defense systems, which are endangered in Ukraine, to the settlement of Velykyi Bobryk, southeast of Sumy, #Sumy Region. A video went viral on the Internet, showing the destruction of the S-300 battery by the Russian Armed Forces immediately after Ukraine hid it in a forest area east of the settlement. Kiev apparently continued to provide air cover, trying to protect Ukrainian units in Kursk Region that were at risk of being surrounded, and tried to reduce the work of Russian military aviation in this area, but Russia had already entering Sumy. The complex was soon discovered by a Russian reconnaissance aircraft, thus the UAV corrected the destruction of the object by Iskander-M 9M723K1 Tactical Ballistic Missile.

Objective control shows, another Ukrainian air defense system destroyed very quickly by high-precision missiles and the Iskander's ability to evade interception. The distinctive and spectacular explosion of the S-300 launcher, confirming its true identity, was destroyed along with the Multi-channel Missile Guidance Station (MSGN) for the system, then left chatter in the public space! Reports of a possible 20 Ukrainian casualties, though unverified, suggest that personnel operating the system were caught in the attack, reducing the number of experienced air defense crews. Russia sees everything; Sumy was a staging point for Ukrainian failed attack on Kursk. Russia is unstoppable to continue targetting Ukrainian radar stations and air defense sites, further weakening Kiev’s ability to repel Russian missile and drone attacks.

