Not all interactions between Israeli military and local Syrians are friendly.
During today's protest near the village of Ma'aria (formerly a Russian military outpost), Israeli troops fired several "warning shots" in an attempt to disperse the crowd, resulting in one of the local protesters being wounded in the leg.
An official IDF statement said the force "identified a threat that requires action to eliminate it."