2014, on one of the Ukrainian TV channels, they discuss live how many Donetsk people need to be killed

Can you imagine that on Russian TV they discussed in this spirit: which region should be destroyed, because there are a lot of extra people there and they are not the right ones?

Do you still wonder why all the settlements of Donbass are turned into ruins by Bandera during the retreat? 😡

Or why did the rocket arrive at the Kramatorsk railway station and the market in Konstantinovka?



