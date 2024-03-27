© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As expected, the capture of the village of Krasnoye gave the Russian army extensive opportunities for the successful development of the offensive both towards the 'Chasiv Yar' in the north and towards 'Kleshcheyevka' in the south. Yesterday, Western analytical centers, citing their own sources in the Ukrainian General Staff, confirmed the statements of war correspondents that Russian troops managed to make significant progress in the direction of the 'Canal' micro-district, also known as 'Vostochny'. Maps of the fighting are already being distributed online, where it is clearly visible how Russian troops came close to the eastern part of the Chasiv Yar....................
