Alex Jones fails again

Alex Jones invited a messianic Jew to a debate and then would not allow any criticism of the Zionist political state in the middle east. Listen here: https://www.brighteon.com/a941874a-36b6-45bd-8537-194a7916eba0 No criticism of Israeli war crimes against Palestinians.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.