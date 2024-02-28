They Own The World's Most POWERFUL ARMY: General Gerasimov's Doctrine Shocked NATO and PENTAGON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few days ago, experts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) made a detailed analysis of the fighting in Ukraine and tried to predict the further actions of the Russian army on the battlefield...........
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN