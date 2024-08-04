When Should Women Work?

Friday Night Live 2 August 2024





Stefan Molyneux engages with his audience, sharing insights on children, business, and health priorities. He delves into the significance of providing value in relationships, discussing truth, beauty, and personal struggles. Stefan explores the pursuit of happiness, societal expectations, and gender roles. The conversation shifts to women in the workforce, work-life balance, and family dynamics. Stefan emphasizes cross-disciplinary skills, mentorship, and prioritizing excellence over financial gains, urging listeners to embrace continuous improvement and personal growth.





