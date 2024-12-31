BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON TV E280 PARASH 011 VaYigash
BGMCTV E280 Parash 011 VaYigash


Gen 45:1 At last Yosef could no longer control his feelings in front of his attendants and cried, "Get everybody away from me!" So no one else was with him when Yosef revealed to his brothers who he was. Gen 45:2 He wept aloud, and the Egyptians heard, and Pharaoh's household heard.


Sooner or later the truth gets reveled. This was a good truth because Yoseph understood the reason he had to go through the trials. In this Parash teaching we will explore the reason for trials and how to overcome real adversity.


BRIT HADASHA: REVEALED

Mat 16:16 Shim`on Kefa answered, "You are the Mashiach, the Son of the living God." Mat 16:17 "Shim`on Bar-Yochanan," Yeshua said to him, "how blessed you are! For no human being revealed this to you, no, it was my Father in heaven.


www.BGMCTV.org

north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
