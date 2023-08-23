The Tribulation Saints

I keep getting E-Mails from YouTube saying they removed another video, the video didn't meet their community Guidelines?





I think “The Truth” is what doesn't meet their “Community Guidelines”





Today I wanted to talk to you about the “Left Behind” crowd, those who perhaps thought they were Christians, and those who just didn't care?





Mat 7:21-23 Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that does the will of my Father which is in heaven.

Mat 7:22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? 23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.





When the Rapture happens there are going to be a lot of very smart professing Christians going into the tribulation, people who know “The Bible”?





First their will be Pastors who were just plain thieves, Never cared about anything or any one, they were just doing it for the money, you know the names?





Their will be Pastors who had a head knowledge of Jesus but never a heart knowledge? Pastors who believed and taught the “Prosperity Gospel”, you know the names?





Entire Church's will show up that Sunday and the people will look around and not even notice that several members are missing?





Then their will be the church where 5 members will show up on Sunday and wonder where everyone went?





Their will be those who grew up in church, went to a christian school, youth camp, etc. They know the bible they heard it read every day growing up?





Next their will be the relatives, close relatives of Christians like you and me?





Many of us including me, have a rouge child who is not saved? They always had their own bible, went to church, just never embraced The LORD.





Many of us have brothers and sisters who don't want us to push our religion on them?