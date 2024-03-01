2 Guys Drinking Coffee Special Edition w/ James Roguski

There is one man that stands above the rest when it comes to exposing what is really happening in the organization called the WHO (World Health Organization) headquartered in Geneva Switzerland. This is an organization, that if they get their way, would have every country in the world surrender their sovereignty when it comes to medical and health freedom.

There have been a lot of new developments since the last time we had him on this podcast and James has agreed to come on again and give us an update and let us know what we as citizens can be doing to protect our God given rights to be responsible for our own bodily autonomy.