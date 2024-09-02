❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week August 26 - September 1, 2024

▪️Earlier this week, Russian forces launched a massive strike on the energy infrastructure of so-called Ukraine. One of the hits hit the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant - two out of five generator transformers were hit there.

▪️In Vinnytsia region, an electrical substation of the same name came under fire, where a 750/330kV autotransformer was destroyed. This created problems for the entire energy system of the country, as this substation connects the South Ukrainian, Khmelnitsky and Rivne NPPs.

▪️Near Zhytomyr, two open-air autotransformers at a local substation were hit. Their destruction caused significant power supply problems in the administrative center of the region.

▪️In Odesa region, a missile strike struck an open-ended autotransformer at the Usatovo 330 substation. There are also signs of hitting the protective structure and a group of 330kV high-voltage circuit breakers was destroyed, another was damaged.

▪️In turn, Ukrainian formations launched several massive UAV launches at Russia's rear regions. In Rostov Oblast, the Atlas oil depot of the Rosreserve was attacked, resulting in a fire at the facility.

▪️Another Rosrezerva enterprise was attacked in Kirov Oblast, where drones hit the Zenit Combine. A fire also broke out on the territory of the facility, but it was eliminated in a timely manner.

▪️At the end of the week, the AFU launched over 150 UAVs in 16 regions of the Russian Federation, most of which were intercepted by air defense systems. Nevertheless, enemy drones hit the territory of MNPZ, as well as Kashirskaya and Konakovskaya GRES.

▪️The situation remained tense in Kursk region, where the AFU continued to transfer reinforcements. In the Glushkovsky district, the enemy was striking at AFU positions and crossings, as well as preparing for a possible offensive.

#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video

@rybar