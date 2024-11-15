Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke tears up the Anti-Maori bill and performs the Haka in protest to the New Zealand parliament and stopping the vote. What happened today is undoubtedly inspired by the Palestinians own fight for liberation causing the radicalization of a new generation of Maori as they reimagine their own struggle for sovereignty.

Canada refuses to make public a list of 900 names of Nazi war criminals who fled to the country after World War II.

Why? Because it could:

- tarnish Canada's own reputation,

- lead to criminal prosecution of the individuals on the list,

- embarrass the Ukrainian community in Canada, and

- be used by Russia.

Canada's National Archives initially planned to release the list (either in full or partially) by the end of September. However, throughout the summer, there were closed consultations about the advisability of revealing the data. It is known that representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora participated in the consultations, but there were no descendants of Holocaust victims (who insist on making the list public). Therefore, it is still unclear whether it will be announced or not.

German Finance Minister Presses Charges Against Pensioner Who Called Him an “Idiot” on X - reports

“Last Tuesday, according to the prosecutor's office, a judicial house search of the suspect had been ordered. The investigation is ongoing. Proceedings have been opened against the accused.

The 64-year-old is now being investigated on suspicion of insulting a person of political life under paragraphs 185 and 188 of the Criminal Code. If a conviction is made, the man faces a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine.” (Rheinische Post)