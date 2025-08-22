FBI RAIDS 🚨 FORMER TRUMP ADVISOR JOHN BOLTON'S HOME

FBI agents raided the DC-area home of President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday morning. The high-profile national security probe is being led by FBI Director Kash Patel. Federal agents busted into Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Maryland around 7am. Patel posting this on social media: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.





Bolton served in President Donald Trump’s first administration as national security adviser but later became critical of the president, as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.





