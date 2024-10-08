Is Milton Man-Made?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Chances are pretty strong that this is all just one big coincidence, that two of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the United States in modern history happened less than two weeks apart a month before the most important presidential election of our lifetimes.
Then again, who believes in coincidences?
Long-Term Storage Beef, Promo Code "JDR": https://worldviewbeef.com
Christian Precious Metals Company: https://jdrgold.com