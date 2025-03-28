Coalition of the Stupid | UK Column News

* Full news and all the source links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-28th-march-2025

- Ukrainska Pravda: Zelenskyy invites coalition of willing representatives to Ukraine to develop work plan

- The Independent: Starmer in Paris for talks with Ukraine ‘coalition of the willing’

- Keir Starmer (on X): Keir Starmer’s post

“We are in a new era of global change. It’s on us to guarantee the best outcome for Ukraine.”

Mirrored - UK Column





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/