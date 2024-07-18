BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Democrats Still Searching for the ‘Biden Exit’ as Pressure Increases on ‘Covid Joe’
Welcome to Trunews for July 18, 2024, I’m Doc Burkhart. Rick Wiles has outside commitments today, but the news of the world goes on, and we are providing the latest analysis and commentary. We will have more disturbing updates to the attempt to murder Donald Trump in a few moments. Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer say President Biden should step aside. President Biden says he'll drop out if a ‘Medical Condition’ emerged. President Biden announced he has COVID and will "self-isolate", just before boarding a plane with people... and no mask... Wait... didn't he say he couldn't get COVID if you were vaccinated? And he has been vaccinated SEVEN times as of today. Here’s Joe Biden and various world leaders telling us during the pandemic, get your clot shot and you won’t get COVID.


Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/18/2024


