BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

An Appeal to American Christians who Blindly Support Political Israel - Who is the Israel of God?
New Patriot
New Patriot
1342 followers
Follow
18
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1240 views • 10/31/2023

Political Israel is not the Israel of God.  You are not commanded by God to support it or bless it, and you certainly don't receive a blessing from God for supporting an Israeli version of The Final Solution for the Palestinians living in Gaza, which by the way looks to me like the Warsaw Ghetto on the Med.  Exercise good judgment and discernment and don't blindly support an apostate state that is right now committing war crimes against civilians who are not Hamas.

Must Watch (if you haven't seen it) documentary on Israel by David Sorenson:  https://stopworldcontrol.com/

The Power of Prayer Movie:  https://youtu.be/J6smyX02qbY?si=H0kJ1nsWTczQjKwq

Food for Thought (not definitive) - Messiah 2030 Part 2:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwsjrcUtNhU


Keywords
israelwargazahamasworld warland grabethnic cleansingreplacement theologythe israel of godblinkensupport israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy