ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Thursday 1/4/24 • IVAN RAIKLIN: DECLARATION OF MILITARY ACCOUNTABILITY • Infowars
713 views
Published 2 months ago

GET THE LATEST ON THE UNSEALED EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS HERE! ALEX JONES EXPLAINS WHAT HAPPENS NEXT – TUNE IN

Documentary filmmaker and expert on globalist sex slavery control networks Jason Bermas will be a doing a deep dive with Alex Jones and other experts! These revelations vindicate the work of millions to bring this evil cabal to justice!

Now, thousands have joined the Declaration of Military Accountability letter to bring military leadership to justice for the damage caused by the experimental Covid jabs! Retired Lieutenant Colonels Ivan Raiklin and Doc Chambers join the broadcast to break the latest!


