The Deadly Reasons Behind Low Church Attendance in America - Dr. Thom Rainer

“It takes approximately 130 Christians to reach just one person for Christ,” shares Dr. Thom Rainer, the founder and CEO of Church Answers. The former pastor and bestselling author has almost 40 years of ministry experience and has excellent insight as to why Americans are leaving the church in droves. What are the deadly reasons why churches are failing today? Why aren’t they equipping parishioners to share the gospel with the lost like we were commissioned to do according to the Word of God? Thom reminds us that sometimes we’re doing so many good things that we are being distracted from not doing the one great thing God has called us to do. Don’t fall into the trap of busyness and miss your mission on earth.









TAKEAWAYS





The Covid pandemic exacerbated an already-present problem of low church attendance





When we minimize the importance of the local church, we minimize meeting with other believers as God urged us to do





People have to meet together in His name - hence the purpose of the church





Many people who attend church don’t believe that Jesus is the only way to heaven









