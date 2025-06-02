Free Speech Fights, School Bathroom Wars, and LeBron’s Doctorate in Ohio

Welcome back to another episode of Common Sense Ohio! In this week’s show, recorded on May 28, 2025, hosts Steve Palmer and Norm Murdock deliver their no-nonsense take on everything from historical scandals to hot topics right here in the Buckeye State.





They kick things off with a look back at the infamous Watergate break-in—unpacking the enduring legacy of political coverups—and quickly draw parallels to the modern controversies swirling around today’s leaders. From the ongoing questions about accountability in the White House to new revelations about COVID-19 policies and vaccine recommendations, no stone is left unturned.





The hosts then pivot to free speech, comparing American First Amendment protections to the increasing crackdowns across Europe and the UK, where people are being arrested for social media posts and even silent prayer. If you’ve ever wondered what separates American liberties from those abroad, you won’t want to miss this conversation.





Closer to home, Steve and Norm get fired up about everything from controversial school bathroom policies in Upper Arlington, the changing safety climate in Columbus’ Short North, to whether schools do enough to honor new military recruits. There’s also spirited banter about the NBA’s “doctors,” LeBron James’ newly minted honorary degree, celebrity activism, and a heartfelt farewell to Ohio musician Rick Derringer.





Rounding out the episode, the guys tackle Chinese-owned businesses in Ohio, local government cyberattacks, the fallout from the Jussie Smollett case, and, as always, their picks for outrage and triumph of the week—including chipmunks wreaking havoc, and a tribute to the legacy of Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson.





Grab your coffee and settle in for a fast-paced, sharp-witted discussion that covers the headlines, the history, and everything in between—from the heartland’s common sense perspective.





00:00 Nixon's Watergate Cover-Up Attempt





05:55 "Current Scandals and Historical Parallels"





09:14 "Imagining U.S. Without First Amendment"





11:43 "Hyde Park Soapbox Origins"





16:21 London Police Chief's Online Speech Warning





17:36 Liverpool Parade Incident





23:18 Short North Seeks Tax Authority





25:15 "What Went Wrong?"





27:40 NBA Legend's 1980s Dominance





32:25 Ohio House Bill Targets Foreign Ownership





36:43 Deputy Killed by Recidivist Shooter





39:48 Columbus Data Breach Lawsuits





42:19 Jussie Smollett Case Closure





46:44 "Impact of Faked Race Crimes"





50:09 Upper Arlington Graduation Highlights





51:52 Memorial Day: Honoring Fallen Heroes





56:19 Chipmunk Conquest Costs Friendships





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.