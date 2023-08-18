Many deaths after aircraft crashes into highway

Vaxxed Pilot???

At least ten people have died after a light aircraft crashed onto a busy highway in Malaysia. The plane had left Langkawi International Airport and was set for landing at Sultan Aziz Shah Airport when it appeared to start flying erratically and then fall out of the sky and land nose first into the highway. Videos by drivers show the plane exploding on impact, showering the road with debris. According to a statement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, the plane was in communication with air traffic control and no mayday call was sent.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke revealed that the six passengers and two crew died instantly in the crash. Local police have also confirmed that at least two drivers were killed.

Mirrored - RT

